Aspen Ideas Climate Conference Starts Monday in Miami Beach

Starting Monday, the city of Miami Beach will become the center of a four day conversation about climate change and solutions locally and worldwide.

The annual Aspen Ideas Climate Conference, running from Monday to Thursday, brings the intersection of the world's most inspiring leaders and thinkers coming together for a common good: climate change.

One of Monday's events includes a panel hosted by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava that will focus on the county's efforts to implement shore power at PortMiami.

Participants can expect several sessions on multiple climate related topics, with several excursions set to take place across Miami Beach.

"South Florida is such an epicenter of climate change and can do so much to help solve the climate crisis that we would bring a solutions-focused forum to Miami-Dade," said Aspen Institute executive director Greg Gershuny.

Notable guests expected to attend the event and speak include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, NBC's TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker, EPA administrator Michael Regan, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and more.

