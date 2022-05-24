At Least 1 Injured at Scene of Police-Involved Shooting in Miami

At least one person was injured at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Miami Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 64th Street in Little Haiti, Miami Police officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center from the scene.

Several officers were at the scene and a nearby convenience store was closed off by crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately known.

