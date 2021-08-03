At Least 2 in Custody After SWAT Situation in Miami Beach

At least two people were taken into custody after a SWAT raid in Miami Beach early Tuesday, officials said.
Aerial footage showed the scene near 7510 Carlye Avenue, where SWAT was called to the scene to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation, Miami Beach Police officials said.
Officers took one man into custody and placed him in a police vehicle while a second person was seen handcuffed while sitting on a nearby sidewalk.
Officials haven't released any other information and said the investigation is ongoing.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.