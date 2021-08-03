Miami Beach

At Least 2 in Custody After SWAT Situation in Miami Beach

Chopper footage showed the scene near 7510 Carlye Avenue, where SWAT was called to the scene to serve a search warrant

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least two people were taken into custody after a SWAT raid in Miami Beach early Tuesday, officials said.

Aerial footage showed the scene near 7510 Carlye Avenue, where SWAT was called to the scene to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation, Miami Beach Police officials said.

Officers took one man into custody and placed him in a police vehicle while a second person was seen handcuffed while sitting on a nearby sidewalk.

Officials haven't released any other information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Miami BeachMiami Beach Police DepartmentSWAT
