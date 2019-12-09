Weston

Authorities Respond to Reported Threat at Another School in Weston

Broward Sheriff's Officials said they responded to Cypress Bay High School as a precaution after someone at the school received the threat

Authorities responded to a high school in Weston Monday after someone at the school received an emailed threat on their life, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Officials said they responded to Cypress Bay High School as a precaution after someone at the school received the email.

The incident comes just days after a 12-year-old girl was arrested for threatening to kill students at nearby Falcon Cove Middle School. BSO officials said the girl was arrested Friday on two counts of a written threat to kill and false reporting concerning a firearm.

Officials said the girl posted a threat on Snapchat that included a death list with student names, and said they would be killed on Monday.

As a result, Cypress Bay was placed on code red lockdown Friday, while Falcon Cove and Manatee Bay Elementary were placed on code yellow.

