Authorities search for gunman who they say shot man during argument in NW Miami-Dade

A man was shot early Wednesday after what authorities believe was a verbal dispute that turned violent in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened shortly before 5:39 a.m., when the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of NW 19th Avenue for reports of a person shot.

There, deputies found a man who had been shot and rushed him to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and another man got into a verbal dispute, "which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the victim."

That subject fled before deputies arrived.

