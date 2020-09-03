Authorities Searching for Young Child After Rollover Crash on Alligator Alley in Broward

Authorities were searching for a 1-year-old child who may have been ejected from a car during a rollover crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County Thursday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Mile Marker 28 and left seven people with minor injuries, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said they were searching for the child who may have been ejected from the car.

Footage showed rescue workers at the scene of the crash with divers in a nearby waterway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said troopers were responding and that all eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley were closed at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

