South Florida

Authorities Warn of Fake Red-Light Camera Ticket Scam

The tickets look like standard red-light tickets with "FINAL NOTICE" in big bold letters and threats of "SUSPENDED LICENSE" in red letters, and direct drivers to a website to pay their fine, police said

By NBC 6

Authorities in South Florida are warning residents about a new scam that has drivers receiving fake red-light tickets in the mail.

Doral Police officials warned residents about the new scam on Wednesday.

According to police, the scammers appear to be taking photos of peoples' vehicles outside their homes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The scammers edit the photo to show just the license plate, which they include in the fake ticket.

The tickets look like standard red-light tickets with "FINAL NOTICE" in big bold letters and threats of "SUSPENDED LICENSE" in red letters, and direct drivers to a website to pay their fine, police said.

Doral Police officials said a website on one ticket appeared to be inactive but a digital screenshot from earlier this month showed a payment center and options.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Publix Ending Program Giving Specific Prescriptions for Free on June 1st

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Secures $860M From CVS, Others to Settle Opioid Case

"Please make sure to take a close look at the ticket, there are several inconsistencies that can be found," the department tweeted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaDoral Policescam alertred-light camera
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us