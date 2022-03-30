Authorities Warn of Fake Red-Light Camera Ticket Scam

Authorities in South Florida are warning residents about a new scam that has drivers receiving fake red-light tickets in the mail.

Doral Police officials warned residents about the new scam on Wednesday.

**ALERT** Don't get scammed! A new scam is targeting drivers by sending them fake red-light camera tickets. If you are a resident of the City of Doral and have received a "scam letter" please contact the Doral Police Department at 305-593-6699 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vfW1tCCA4O — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) March 30, 2022

According to police, the scammers appear to be taking photos of peoples' vehicles outside their homes.

The scammers edit the photo to show just the license plate, which they include in the fake ticket.

The tickets look like standard red-light tickets with "FINAL NOTICE" in big bold letters and threats of "SUSPENDED LICENSE" in red letters, and direct drivers to a website to pay their fine, police said.

Doral Police officials said a website on one ticket appeared to be inactive but a digital screenshot from earlier this month showed a payment center and options.

"Please make sure to take a close look at the ticket, there are several inconsistencies that can be found," the department tweeted.

