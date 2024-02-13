Auto part shortage leaves driver without a car for over a year. Here's how to prevent it from happening to you

For more than a year, Flora Ayala couldn’t drive her SUV.

It started when she had an accident in October 2022.

“My insurance took forever to approve the claim," Ayala said. "Initially, it was like $7,000 and they say it's going to be $2,000. So at the end of the November, I think they decided to approve."

Turns out, waiting on her insurance would not be her only delay.

Ayala told NBC6 the shop ordered the parts needed to make the repairs back in December of 2022.

“They said it's going to arrive in January and six months later nothing arrived,” Ayala said.

In an email to NBC6, the owner of Atlantic Coast Collision explained the reason for the delay.

“Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues there were multiple parts unavailable and on backorder, some being structural parts that would cause us to not be able to begin repairs until the manufacturer provided us with those necessary parts…this is an industry wide problem that we have been having since COVID," the email said.

Ayala said “by July or June a friend told me, why don't you contact NBC?”

NBC6 Responds then start communicating with the shop owner who said he understood Ayala's concern after she said she was paying for a tag, insurance and a car without having the actual vehicle.

The shop owner told NBC6, “We understand the customer's frustration being that we see other customers…being without their vehicle for an absorbent amount of time due to the lack of availability of parts that our industry has been fighting through due to the supply chain issues…”

Ayala said once our team got involved “all of a sudden, everything started working out. It was amazing.”

Just over a year later, Ayala got her car back.

Given the shortage, experts say owners can consider buying used parts, which are usually cheaper.

However it is important to ensure that the parts are in good condition and work property in the vehicle.