Avelo Airlines Announces Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale to Connecticut

Travelers looking to book a cheap flight from Fort Lauderdale to Connecticut have a new option.

Avelo Airlines announced Friday a new, nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to New Haven with tickets starting at $49.

The Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft will depart FLL at 12:50 p.m. and arrive at HVN at 3:40 p.m. Thursdays through Monday with the return flight leaving HVN at 9:00 a.m. and arrive FLL at 12:10 p.m.

“We are excited to start this convenient and affordable service connecting Southern Florida with Connecticut and the surrounding region,” chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “With our welcoming fares and service, getting to Connecticut has never been easier."

Fort Lauderdale joins other Florida cities such as Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in providing service to the home city of Yale University.

The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 19th and is available on a limited number of flights and seats.