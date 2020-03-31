coronavirus

Aventura Fresh Market Undergoes Deep Cleaning After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Representatives of the supermarket chain Fresh Market have confirmed that an employee at a South Florida store recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the store, located in Aventura, was notified of the positive case on Monday and immediately underwent a deep cleaning.

Signs notifying customers of the incident have also been posted at the store.

“The Fresh Market has contacted team members who may have come in contact with the individual and are following voluntary quarantine policies that are outlined by the CDC,” Meghan Flynn, a spokesperson with Fresh Market, says.

Fresh Market was not able to offer any details about the employee.

