Aventura parents charged for leaving their child in hot car say ‘it was a mistake'

A mother and father are facing child abuse charges after police say they left their 2-year-old sleeping in the car with the windows rolled up and the ignition off while they shopped at Target.

Paola Palencia-Rodriguez and Melvin Jaimes bonded out of jail Wednesday. In an exclusive interview, they told NBC6 that “it was a mistake.”

Palencia and Jaimes claimed they were in a rush and wanted to get quick groceries, but they didn’t want to wake up their son, who was sleeping.

“I just thought since he was sleeping, I didn’t see it as bad… but I recognize it was a mistake," Palencia said in Spanish.

While the couple was inside Target, a good Samaritan called police after he spotted the child in the car, crying, sweating, and sitting in vomit. The witness was able to convince the 2-year-old to unlock the door while police responded to the parking lot on 212th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the arrest reports.

“It was 90 degrees out. And you are lucky you are here today in court rather than a child’s funeral," Judge Mindy Glazer said during the couple’s first court appearance.

Jaimes told NBC6 they aren’t bad people and would never do anything to hurt their child. The father regrets going into the store and leaving the toddler alone.

“We do everything for our son,” said Palencia in Spanish.

The couple is allowed to see the child, but an adult must be present at all times, per a judge's order.

Their next court date is next month.