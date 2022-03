A 10-month-old baby was badly burned in a house fire Saturday in Delray Beach, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dorson Way.

The baby was transported to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The state fire marshal is investigating the incident.

