Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Tamarac home

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found unresponsive at a home in Tamarac on Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the scene along Northwest 74th Court around 7:30 a.m. following a medical call involving a baby.

Tamarac Fire Rescue crews also responded, before making contact with an unresponsive baby, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, before being pronounced dead. Officials haven't released the baby's identity.

BSO Homicide detectives are investigating. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward Medical Examiner's Officer, according to BSO.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.