Baby Dies After Crash in Miami-Dade

A baby died Friday night after a crash involving multiple vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded at around 6:40 p.m. in the 15700 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, near Golden Glades.

The baby, only 20 days old, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where they later died, police said. A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were in the same vehicle as the baby and both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A driver was also transported in stable condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

