Man describes ‘ball of fire' when backpack exploded on JetBlue flight to Fort Lauderdale

A passenger recounted the quick but frightening moments his backpack exploded while on a plane bound for Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

Video posted on Instagram shows the moments after the explosion onboard JetBlue flight 1401 from New York on Monday. Flight attendants are seen pouring bottled water on the bag to contain the flames as people try to exit the plane during a chaotic evacuation.

“My first reaction was like, wow, this is an attack," Jimmy Levy told NBC6 on Thursday. "Like, I thought someone was attacking me. I had no clue what to think."

The 25-year-old from Aventura was waiting for the plane to take off from John F. Kennedy International Airport. Right before the explosion, he said he laid his head against the window and fell asleep.

"Two minutes later, a giant explosion came, and the ball of fire — which was my backpack — came right toward my face. I was shocked," Levy said. "When I pushed down the backpack, it kind of landed on my lap, so it started burning my thigh right away, and I pushed it down to the ground and started stomping on it."

A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the flight was evacuated while at the gate before takeoff "due to a customer’s malfunctioning electronic device or battery."

“It’s a portable charger from a fancy mall, so it wasn't some random thing," he said. "So my message is be careful, any type of battery or charger can just go off at any time."

JetBlue said the flight crew immediately responded to the explosion and there were no requests for medical assistance. Levy said he got minor burns to his thigh.

“Everyone was just very confused," he said. "I was confused, too. I didn’t even know my portable charger was in my backpack. It wasn't even on, it was just there."

Levy doesn’t know what type of battery he had, but we've seen similar explosions and fires from lithium-ion batteries on flights across the country. Back in February, seven people were injured on a United flight to New Jersey after a lithium-ion battery exploded in the cabin.

Lithium-ion batteries are allowed in carry-on bags in planes and are commonly used in electronic devices.

Levy said the explosion on his flight, which was already delayed for hours at the gate, could have been worse.

“I do believe that delay was divine, and I believe it was God that delayed the plane, because if we would have been in the air with the cabin pressure or something like that, like, it was crazy," he said.