‘Bad Boys 4′ filming impacts weekend traffic in Miami

Southwest 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday due to filming

"Bad Boys 4" filming has moved into the weekend and continues to impact traffic in South Florida.

Crews were seen filming Saturday near the Southwest 2nd Avenue bridge -- between 3rd and 8th Street -- keeping streets closed for most of the day.

They plan to shoot again on Sunday, forcing street closures from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Chopper 6 showed a birds eye view of crews out in the streets of Brickell Friday -- filming scenes for the fourth installment in the "Bad Boys" franchise.

Earlier this week, the City of Fort Lauderdale shut down some streets due to filming.

NBC6 received a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film.

NBC6 Marissa Bagg was there as crews filmed 'Bad Boys 4' scenes on the streets of Fort Lauderdale.

The movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is set to hit theaters this summer.

