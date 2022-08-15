Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman

Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night.

The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell.

Dozens of high-profile guests attended the restaurant opening, including Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, David Beckham, and DJ Khaled.

PHOTOS: Celebrities, Public Figures Attend Grand Opening of Bad Bunny's New Brickell Restaurant

Gekkō was designed to immerse patrons in "a fusion of elevated steakhouse surroundings with the modernity and precision of Japanese cuisine," according to the restaurant's website.

Guests can enjoy premium steak cuts, unique sushi dishes and seafood appetizers, as well as signature cocktails, an extensive wine list and bottle service offerings.

Gekkō aims to "transport visitors to an intimate, rare nocturnal world" with an aesthetic inspired by its name, meaning “moonlight" in Japanese.

Designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group, the restaurant's interior features a dark ambiance and rich color palettes with hints of soft golden light.

Reservations for the celeb-backed restaurant can be made online here.

Following the restaurant's grand opening, Bad Bunny hosted the first of a two-concert slate at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

The highly-anticipated concert did not come without a few incidents that were caught on videos posted on to Only in Dade, including a woman running onto the stage before falling off, and a scenario in which a Lamborghini appeared to hit Bad Bunny’s Bugatti.

Thousands of fans then packed Hard Rock Stadium the following evening as Bad Bunny takes the stage for a second consecutive night at the venue on Saturday.