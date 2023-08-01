Barking up safety: Miami-Dade County ramps up efforts to prevent dog bites amid increased reports

Attention all pet lovers and those who wish to avoid impromptu "doggone" encounters!

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department is hoping to curb an unexpected rise in animal bites to humans with its bite-sized guide of tips and tricks.

After recent statistics revealed an 11% increase in reported animal bites from January to June 2023, the department wants to remind pet owners and the public that prevention is the key to avoiding these accidents.

Did you know that approximately 4.5 million dog bites occur in the United States each year? While some may find dog antics amusing, a few of these bites can result in injuries and "pawsibly" even more dramatic encounters.

Moreover, pet owners could find themselves in a tight spot if their furry buddies wound up on the wrong side of a friendly encounter gone wrong.

“Most people don’t understand dog behavior and body language, and that is a reason a lot of these dog bites happen, which is why we shared those tips," said Gabriella Dominguez, a spokesperson with Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

To help maintain peace between humans and their four-legged friends, Animal Services shared some tips for preventing dog bites:

Be the Cool Cat... Er, Dog: Avoid dogs that are not leashed, as they may be aspiring "fur-losophers" seeking freedom. No Drama, Llama... I Mean, Doggo: Keep a safe distance from dogs showing signs of drama - barking, growling, or even cowering in their fur jackets. 'May I Pet Your Dog?' - The Essential Icebreaker: Always ask the pet parent if you may pet their dog before approaching the canine. The Sniff-n-Greet: Ensure a successful "sniff test" by presenting your hand for a friendly handshake... I mean, sniffshake. Proceed with petting if you pass the test. 'No Paparazzi!': Put away the cameras and selfies - avoid invading the dog's personal space, even if it's just for a "quick picture." Never put your face directly in front of or near the dog’s face. Unknown Dog Approaches? Play 'Statue' Mode: Instead of running away like the star of a wacky chase scene, don’t run or scream. Calmly try to make your way into a safer area. Funny Farewells: "Exit stage left" carefully! Make sure your pets don't try to make a run for it when you're leaving the house. Caution: Dog Zone Ahead: Use signs to alert visitors that there's a dog in the house. Fence Diva: Make sure the "fence diva" keeps things within her "bark-tastic" backyard. Fur-nanny Cam: For parents, keep a watchful eye on dog-kid interactions. Dogs love to play "peek-a-boo," but not all games end with a laugh. The Leash-Master Plan: Follow the script - Miami-Dade County law requires leashes to maintain harmony in public spaces.

“We are committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and ensuring the safety of our community,” said Interim Animal Services Director Annette Jose. “By sharing these safety tips, we can help prevent injuries and promote positive interactions between people and pets.”

Animal Services encourages everyone to learn more about dog bite prevention and responsible pet ownership.

"Dog bite prevention also falls on the dog owners," Dominguez said. "Dog owners should be aware of their own dogs and make sure their dogs are always being walked on a leash. Don’t take your dog into a setting where you feel your dog may feel uncomfortable ... be smart as a dog owner; you know your dog best."

Note: These tips are meant to tickle your funny bone while reminding you of the importance of dog bite prevention and responsible pet ownership. Please follow the actual safety guidelines provided for a comedy-free experience. For more information, visit miamidade.gov/animals or call 311.

Remember, keep the laughs light, and the dog bites even lighter!