Barry University Chamber Singers Virtually Lifting Spirits With Music

Students at Barry University aren’t letting social distancing get in the way of their music.

The university’s Chamber Singers Ensemble continues to come together virtually, making music and lifting spirits.

“In a time like this, you want to keep inspiring and motivating students,” said professor of music Dr. Giselle Rios. “Making music is what we do. This is our gift, and uplifting people through music is a way that we can help. It is very fulfilling.”

Dr. Rios' Chamber Ensemble Singing The Dominican Magnificat If you miss listening to our talented singers and choir as much as I do, watch this! Thank you all for this gift. Posted by BarryU President Mike Allen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Rios recently led the group in a powerful performance of the Dominican Magnificat.

Students each submitted audio tracks and performed live together via video call.

Of the selection of the piece for this project, Rios said, “It’s uplifting, a deep reflection. I feel it’s the soul of Barry and this is a time for all of us to really think about our purpose, our vulnerability and our humbleness.”

The group’s next project is a piece from an Italian opera, in solidarity with people in Italy, also hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.