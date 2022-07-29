Battery Trial Begins for Ex-Hollywood Cop Accused of Slapping, Choking Naked Man

A Hollywood father said he would not have called 911 if he knew responding police would beat his naked adult son, and now the dad is testifying against one of the officers.

Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37, is charged with misdemeanor battery for slapping and choking the handcuffed suspect in the bathroom of his own home in August 2019, according to court records.

His trial started Friday.

A home surveillance camera recorded the incident on video and Barbieri is heard telling another officer, “I’m gonna have to say that he was kicking.”

The father had called police to report his son had taken heroin and was acting erratically.

Police entered the bathroom to search for drugs and the naked man protested.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute. Nobody gave you permission to search the house,” he is heard on video. “There's no warrant, no nothing. There's no permission."

That’s when Barbieri is heard telling him to “shut up” before hitting him and asking, “How about now? How about now? Do I have permission now?" the report stated.

At the time, Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien issued a statement that read in part: “I was extremely disappointed, and immediately relieved the officer of all departmental duties.”

If convicted, Barbieri faces up to a year in jail.