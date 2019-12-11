renewable energy

Bayfront Park ‘Amps Up’ Amphitheater with New Solar Installation

The project will include over 500 solar panels and is expected to generate 250 kilowatts of energy

Florida Power and Light

Floridians will no longer be the only ones soaking in the sun at Bayfront Park, as FPL announced a brand new solar installation in the area's amphitheater.

In a press release, the company says the project will include over 500 solar panels and is expected to generate enough power (250 kilowatts) to be used during the amphitheater's concert season.

Panels will act as a canopy on the edges of the venue and double as a research hub for "bifacial solar panels".

Bifacial solar panels allow for solar energy to be harnessed on both sides of the panels. Traditional solar panels only expose one side to produce solar power.

The installation is part of FPL's 30-by-30 plan - where they hope to install more than 30 million solar panels in Florida by the year 2030.

