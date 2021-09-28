Florida

Bear Spotted Near 2 Central Florida Campuses Puts Students on Hold

Officials said it is not unusual to see a bear in the area

By The Associated Press

American black bear looking for salmon at creek.
Getty Images

Officials at two central Florida schools ordered students to “hold in place" when a black bear was spotted near the campuses.

“There is a bear on campus,” said the caller to 911 on Monday afternoon, Orange City police Lt. Jason Sampsell told The Daytona Beach News Journal.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Manatee Cove Elementary and River Springs Middle schools were placed on hold for 13 minutes, according to Volusia County Schools spokeswoman Kelly Schulz.

“The schools were not locked down. A lockdown is one where for safety purposes we lock all the doors,” Schulz said. “A hold is basically telling students to stay where they are because the bear was seen in the vicinity of the school.”

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: Florida's Governor Asks Secretary of State to Investigate Facebook

Broward 17 mins ago

Police Searching for Missing Sunrise Man With Memory Loss Issues

Sampsell said officers responded to the area at 1:20 and by 1:33 they had determined that the bear was in the woods and not bothering anyone.

Officials said it is not unusual to see a bear in the area.

“Bears will be more active during this season, often seen during the day trying to eat as much food as possible before winter,” Michelle Kerr, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told the newspaper.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaVolusia Countybears
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us