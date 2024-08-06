Palm Beach County

Child as young as 1 among 9 killed after SUV crashed into Palm Beach County canal

Of the nine victims, six were children and three were adults

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child as young as one and a woman whose birthday was hours away were among the nine people killed when an SUV crashed into a canal in Palm Beach County Monday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the nine victims killed when the Ford Explorer went off a roadway and flipped into a canal in Belle Glade.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while five others died at a hospital. One person survived and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The tragedy claimed the life of the driver, Pamela Wiggins, who would have turned 57 on Tuesday.

Also killed was 1-year-old Naleia Tucker, who would have turned two on Sept. 2.

Of the nine victims, six were children and three were adults.

The other children killed were Ziaire Mack, 3; Kamdien Edwards, 5; Yasire Smith, who turned 5 last week, Imani Andre Ajani Hall, 8; and Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 14.

The other adults killed were identified as Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21, and Leiana Alyse Hall, 30.

The survivor was identified as 26-year-old Jorden Rickey Hall.

Authorities haven't said how they are connected but it's believed many are related.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they are sending a team to assist the sheriff's office with the investigation into the crash.

