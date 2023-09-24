Billboard Latin Music Awards Returns to Miami

Latin music fans mark your calendars!

The Billboard Latin Music Awards return next October 5th live from The University of Miami’s Wasco Center.

This year’s stellar lineup of Latin music artists will be recognized in a wide range of award categories, including Top Latin Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Tour and Composer of the Year amongst other categories.

Finalist for the Artist of the Year category include; Bad Bunny, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera. In the category of Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year are; Karol G and Shakira for their hit song “TQG” and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma for their song “La Bebe.”

In addition, this year’s award ceremony will honor a few selected artists with the Billboard prestigious discretionary awards, such as the Billboard Spirit of Home Award where Colombian artist Karol G will be recognized and the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award where Puerto Rico’s Ivy Queen will be recognized.

The star-studded event promises exciting performances from some of today’s most popular and top charting Latin artist such as Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas, Manuel Turizo, Tini, Nicky Nicole, Farruko, Sky Rompiendo and Marc Anthony among many others not yet announced.

Finalists, as well as the eventual winners, will be determined based on their performance on Billboard's albums and songs charts from August 13, 2022, to August 12, 2023.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards stands as the only award show that recognizes the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard’s renowned weekly charts.

You can catch the Latin Billboard Awards Live on NBC Universal’s sister station Telemundo, Universo and the Peacock and Telemundo Apps next October 5th starting at 7pm.