‘It's just outrageous' – Food recall announcements jumped in 2023: Consumer watchdog report

A new report released by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found the number of food-related recalls jumped 8% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The consumer watchdog group analyzed all 313 food recall announcements made last year by the FDA and the USDA and found e-coli, salmonella and listeria were the reasons behind about 26% of those recalls

U.S. PIRG’s analysis also found nearly half of the recalls were the result of an undeclared allergen. The number of items recalled because of an undeclared allergen jumped 27% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

You can read the report by clicking here: https://pirg.org/edfund/resources/food-for-thought-2024/

“A lot of these products, they have three and four and five undeclared allergens in the same product,” said Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director for U.S. PIRG and author of the report. “It’s just outrageous and they need to do better.”

There were 88 recalls in 2023 from pathogens, Murray said. In 2023, outbreaks killed 6 people and sickened 1,100 others, the report found. Murray said to protect yourself, you should make sure you handle food safely once you have it in your home. You should also stay informed about the latest recalls.

“If you do pay attention to recalls and you’re noticing some of the same brands that are getting recalled over and over, or some of the same stores seem like they’re having recalls that maybe it’s caused by the store, maybe it’s caused by their distributor, maybe they don’t work with very reliable companies and maybe you need to go buy your groceries from someplace else,” she said.

Those with very young children, people with food allergies, those who are pregnant or who have a compromised immune system should pay more attention to recalls, she said.

Murray suggests getting a phone app that will alert you to any new recalls, like Food Recalls & Alerts and FoodKeeper.

You can also check out the latest recalls at www.foodsafety.gov/recalls-and-outbreaks.