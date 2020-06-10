‘Blood is Everywhere’: 911 Caller Said Body at Fort Lauderdale Beach Missing an Arm

A 911 caller who found the bodies of two men on Fort Lauderdale Beach said one man was missing an arm and noted that "blood is everywhere," according to a report released Wednesday.

The report details the 911 call placed shortly after the two bodies were discovered on the beach in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Aerial footage showed the bloodied bodies in the sand not far from the ocean.

Fort Lauderdale Police said a double homicide investigation is underway but haven't said how the men were killed and haven't released their identities.

Police said they are investigating whether the double homicide case is related to a police pursuit that started not far from where the bodies were found and ended in a crash on Interstate 95.

The suspect in the pursuit is facing multiple charges related to the chase.