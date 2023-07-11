Board approves new Broward Schools superintendent contract after ‘no-show' delay

Broward County School Board members held a meeting Tuesday to approve the contract of the incoming superintendent, days after they were supposed to sign off on the deal but were delayed.

Tuesday's special meeting was held for the board to vote on the contract agreement with Dr. Peter Licata.

Licata's contract was approved after several hours of discussion.

The vote had been scheduled for June 29 but board members couldn't proceed after they failed to secure a quorum.

The rules state that five board members must be physically present for a meeting to proceed, but only three were there, leading to a "no-show" delay.

Licata will be taking over the nation’s sixth largest school district.