Boater Arrested in Connection With Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Rickenbacker Marina

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend near the Rickenbacker Marina that left another man on a personal watercraft dead.

Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey, 50, of Miami, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal boating accident, failure to render aid and failure to report to law enforcement, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Alcides Andres Yagues, 26, was on a personal watercraft Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a 30-foot center console vessel near Marine Stadium/Rickenbacker Marina.

Del Rey was driving the vessel with nine occupants on board, FWC officials said.

Yagues was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. A medical examiner report listed his cause of death as blunt force head trauma.

Man Dies After Jet Ski Collides With Boat