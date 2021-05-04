rickenbacker marina

Boater Arrested in Connection With Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Rickenbacker Marina

Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after the boat he was driving hit a man on a personal watercraft

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend near the Rickenbacker Marina that left another man on a personal watercraft dead.

Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey, 50, of Miami, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal boating accident, failure to render aid and failure to report to law enforcement, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Alcides Andres Yagues, 26, was on a personal watercraft Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a 30-foot center console vessel near Marine Stadium/Rickenbacker Marina.

Local

Florida 1 hour ago

DeSantis Announces Special Election for Congressional District 20

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Adds Over 3,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 92 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Del Rey was driving the vessel with nine occupants on board, FWC officials said.

Yagues was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. A medical examiner report listed his cause of death as blunt force head trauma.

Man Dies After Jet Ski Collides With Boat

This article tagged under:

rickenbacker marinaMiamihit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us