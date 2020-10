Police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a canal in Hialeah Thursday morning.

The discovery was made at the canal in the area of West 84th Street and West 21st lane. Footage showed multiple officers and crime scene detectives at the scene.

Hialeah Police officials said the body of the adult man was found in the canal by an area worker around 8:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately known.

