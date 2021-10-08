First Alert Traffic

Body Found in Emergency Lanes of I-595 in Broward

Chopper footage showed police vans and a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle near the body, which was located along the eastbound lanes near Nob Hill Road

Police are investigating after a body was found early Friday morning in the emergency lanes of a busy Broward County roadway.

Chopper footage showed police vans and a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle near the body, which was located along the eastbound lanes of I-595 near Nob Hill Road.

Several evidence markers could be seen in the area near the body, but FHP and the Broward Sheriff's Office have not released any information at this time.

