Body Found Inside Car Submerged in Miramar Canal

Officers found a body inside a car that was submerged in a canal Thursday in Miramar.

Police made the discovery before 3 p.m. behind IHOP on Miramar Parkway and University Drive.

After a tow truck removed the vehicle from the water, the body was found inside, Miramar police said.

Authorities did not give any details of the incident or the body.

. @MiramarPD investigating after a car was discovered in a canal. Authorities pulled the car out and found an a body inside. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/rxJCtt9U1M — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) November 12, 2021

