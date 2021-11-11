Body Found Inside Car Submerged in Miramar Canal

Officers found a body inside a car that was submerged in a canal Thursday in Miramar.
Police made the discovery before 3 p.m. behind IHOP on Miramar Parkway and University Drive.
After a tow truck removed the vehicle from the water, the body was found inside, Miramar police said.
Authorities did not give any details of the incident or the body.
