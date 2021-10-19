Body Found Near Miramar Apartment Complex

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Tuesday near an apartment complex in Miramar.

The body hasn't been identified, but family members and neighbors believe it might be of 18-year-old Dwight Grant, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Officers were canvassing the area near University Drive when they spotted some bloodstains. From there, they found the body, which was among some bushes behind the apartment complex.

Grant, a senior at Miramar High School, was described by neighbors as quiet and a "good kid." Calls to his cellphone were going straight to voicemail at the time of his disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.