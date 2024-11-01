Body of elderly woman found in Sunrise canal: Police

The body of an elderly woman was found Friday in a canal in Sunrise, authorities said.

The discovery was made in the water behind the Sunrise Lakes apartment complex on North Pine Island Road just north of 27th Place at around 10:25 a.m., according to Sunrise police.

The woman's identity, including her exact age, was not immediately released.

Police said they do not currently suspect foul play.

This investigation is still ongoing.