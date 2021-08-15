Body of Kayaker Found After Reported Drowning in Pembroke Pines

The body of a kayaker was found in the water behind a Pembroke Pines home Sunday after a reported drowning, officials said.

Police said two people were participating in the water activity Saturday night before the tragic discovery. Officials said each participant had boarded a single-seat kayak before taking off from the backyard of a private residence at the 500 block of SW 159th Drive.

Foul weather caused both kayaks to overturn while both occupants were on the water. One person swam to the shore, but the other became submerged underwater.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department responded to the drowning at 9:22 p.m. Several first responders and police divers searched the water, while a police helicopter assisted with recovery efforts.

Despite emergency efforts, the kayaker was found deceased.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police confirmed it's a 29-year-old man.

The incident remains under investigation.