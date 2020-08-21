Body of Missing Preschool Teacher Found in Deerfield Beach, Family Says

The body of a preschool teacher who vanished in Pompano Beach was found in Deerfield Beach Friday, family members said.

Tonia McDonald, 42, had been last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of 2855 W. McNab Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Family members said McDonald's body was discovered inside an SUV behind a strip mall near Military Trail and 10th Street.

McDonald had been due to start a job at Hopewell Preschool Academy in Pompano Beach this week but never showed. Authorities had been searching for her since Wednesday.

Relatives said McDonald has 10 kids, was a religious woman, and was very excited about starting the school year.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.