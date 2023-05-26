Body of Missing South Florida Youth Basketball Coach Found

The body of a missing youth basketball coach from South Florida who had not been seen in nearly a week was found Friday evening.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 31-year-old Makuach Yak went missing from near his Delray Beach home last Saturday morning.

"Rain or shine, I've been out here since Saturday night and I'm not going to stop until we find him," Nyadow Chol, who said she's close friends with Yak, said Thursday. “Very out of character for him. He’s not like this at all. He’s the one checking up on everybody.”

Friends spent Thursday searching a 2-mile radius around Yak’s home.

"Everybody that interacts with him will literally tell you that he just, he brings a light to everyone around him," Bidong Yak, Makuach’s younger brother, said. "My dad. He’s our male role model, so he’s kind of the one that’s really holding his composure, but my mom is really the one that is going through it because that’s her baby right there. He’s her first born."

Delray Beach Police said the body was found in the Delray Oaks Natural Area. Investigators said the death did not appear to be criminal, but the medical examiner will determine the cause.