Body of Missing Teen Found in Miami

The body of a 16-year-old girl was discovered Sunday evening in Miami, police said.

City of Miami police officers were dispatched at around 5:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Northeast 79th Street, near Pelican Harbor Marina, where they found the body.

Family members identified her as Dayana Gomez Sanchez, who was last seen leaving her home to go for a run at around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. She was reported missing at around 8:30 p.m.

Police believe there was foul play but are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information, especially any witnesses who were out in the area that evening, should call Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

