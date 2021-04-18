Body Pulled From Car Engulfed in Flames in Hollywood

The Hollywood, Florida Police Department crime scene unit is investigating after a body was pulled from a car that was engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

At about 7 a.m., Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire. Once they arrived on scene, they realized the fire was coming from a parked car in the alley on the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street. Smoke was coming from the car when Fire Rescue realized there was a human body inside.

Fire Rescue later evacuated people who lived nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation.