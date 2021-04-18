Hollywood

Body Pulled From Car Engulfed in Flames in Hollywood

The Hollywood, Florida Police Department crime scene unit is investigating after a body was pulled from a car that was engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

At about 7 a.m., Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire. Once they arrived on scene, they realized the fire was coming from a parked car in the alley on the 2300 block of St. Thomas Street. Smoke was coming from the car when Fire Rescue realized there was a human body inside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire Rescue later evacuated people who lived nearby.

Local

Miami Beach 21 hours ago

Only In Dade Teams Up With Local Organizations For Miami Beach Clean-Up

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

Several People Displaced After Fire Breaks Out Inside Miami Duplex

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodHollywood PoliceHollywood Fire Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us