Bodycam shows Fort Lauderdale officers fatally shoot armed man holding brother hostage

Police released the body camera footage of the moments officers fatally shot an armed man who was having a mental crisis and holding his brother hostage last month in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Dec. 11 in the area of Southwest 25th Avenue and 22nd Avenue, where Fort Lauderdale Police received calls from the family members of Jalen Moore, 22, and reported he was armed with a gun and was inside the home with other family members, including an infant.

Bodycam shows officers speaking to Moore's grandfather, who told them Moore was having a mental crisis and had a gun inside the house.

"My grandson acting delusional, paranoia and things," he says. "He got him a pistol."

Moore exited the house holding his brother at gunpoint, police said. In the bodycam, police are heard repeatedly commanding Moore to drop the gun.

"Moore ignored officers’ commands and continued to endanger his brother’s life as well as the officers," Fort Lauderdale Police said. "As a result, three officers discharged their firearms to protect Moore’s brother and others present."

Bodycam from one officer shows Moore and his brother walking into view. The officers fire their guns, striking Moore multiple times. He falls to the ground as his brother runs away from the gunfire.

The police department said officers rendered life-saving aid to Moore before he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Moore's brother was not physically harmed, nor were any officers.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified the officers who fired their weapons as Detective Steven Smith, Officer Jose Lopez and Officer Daniel Rissone. Based on standard protocol, they were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.