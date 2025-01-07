Fort Lauderdale

Bodycam shows Fort Lauderdale officers fatally shoot armed man holding brother hostage

Family members said Jalen Moore was armed while inside a home with an infant

By Kristina Bugante

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police released the body camera footage of the moments officers fatally shot an armed man who was having a mental crisis and holding his brother hostage last month in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Dec. 11 in the area of Southwest 25th Avenue and 22nd Avenue, where Fort Lauderdale Police received calls from the family members of Jalen Moore, 22, and reported he was armed with a gun and was inside the home with other family members, including an infant.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bodycam shows officers speaking to Moore's grandfather, who told them Moore was having a mental crisis and had a gun inside the house.

Jalen Moore
Family Photo
Jalen Moore

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"My grandson acting delusional, paranoia and things," he says. "He got him a pistol."

Moore exited the house holding his brother at gunpoint, police said. In the bodycam, police are heard repeatedly commanding Moore to drop the gun.

"Moore ignored officers’ commands and continued to endanger his brother’s life as well as the officers," Fort Lauderdale Police said. "As a result, three officers discharged their firearms to protect Moore’s brother and others present."

Local

6 to Know 11 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Homelessness 14 mins ago

Homeless shelters scramble to prep shelters amid cold weather and public sleeping crackdown

Bodycam from one officer shows Moore and his brother walking into view. The officers fire their guns, striking Moore multiple times. He falls to the ground as his brother runs away from the gunfire.

The police department said officers rendered life-saving aid to Moore before he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Moore's brother was not physically harmed, nor were any officers.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified the officers who fired their weapons as Detective Steven Smith, Officer Jose Lopez and Officer Daniel Rissone. Based on standard protocol, they were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us