Bodycam Shows Spring Break Rough Arrest on Miami Beach

A trial is set to begin for a man who police say got into a brawl with officers on Miami Beach earlier this year during spring break.

Edward Palad, 21, faces charges of battery of an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication in connection with the March 18 incident on Ocean Drive.

The fight began when Palad walked behind a Miami Beach Police sergeant and forcefully slapped him twice on the middle of his back, officers said in an arrest report.

The sergeant and two other officers attempted to handcuff Palad, who actively resisted and pulled away to escape arrest, police said. The sergeant conducted a hip throw, which caused Palad to fall on the ground face-first on the sidewalk. He continued to resist officers, police said.

The arrest report goes on to say the officers struck Palad several times, including an elbow strike to "gain control" and a "distractionary strike to the face."

Palad's mugshot taken after his arrest shows him with broken teeth and a bloodied face, which his lawyer Michael Grieco claims were a result of police brutality.

Police body camera video shows the brawl and Palad slamming face down on the ground. He is heard admitting that he slapped the officer.

"The response of our officers was triggered by the defendant's actions," Miami Beach Police said in a statement. "The case is being prosecuted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office and no complaint has been received by our internal affairs unit."

The trial is expected to start and end Tuesday. Around six to seven officers are set to testify.