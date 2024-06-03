Lauderhill

Bodycam video shows rescue of 9-year-old after near-drowning in Lauderhill

Police responded to the near-drowning on May 12 in the 4700 block of NW 18th Street 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

New bodycam video shows part of the heart-stopping rescue of a 9-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a pool in Lauderhill last month. 

Police responded to the near-drowning at around 7:30 p.m. on May 12 in the 4700 block of Northwest 18th Street. 

When officers got there, the girl had already been removed from the water and family members had performed CPR, police said. 

"It's gonna be OK, just keep breathing," the officer can be heard telling the girl as he pats her back in the new video released on Monday.

In the clip provided by police, the child sighs heavily several times as sirens are heard in the background.

At one point, another person grabs her and appears to perform the Heimlich maneuver. Cries are heard throughout, but it is unclear who they're coming from.

The video stops when paramedics arrive at the scene. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The child has fully recovered, Lauderhill Police said. 

