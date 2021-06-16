North Lauderdale

Boil Water Notice Issued for City of North Lauderdale

A boil water notice has been issued for some residents of North Lauderdale, officials said Wednesday.

The emergency notice comes after the water plant in North Lauderdale lost power and water pressure, according to a statement. While the issue with the plant appears to be resolved, the boil water notice will remain in effect for 48 hours.

Anyone who pays their water bill to the City of North Lauderdale is advised to boil their water for at least one minute before using.

The notice does not apply to residents who receive their water bill from the City of Fort Lauderdale. These areas include The Glen at Cypress Creek, the City of Tamarac, the Courtyards of Broward Development, and the entire Broadview and Pompano Park area.

Residents with questions can call North Lauderdale Public Works at 954-724-7070.

-City of North Lauderdale

