Bond revoked for social media influencer $krilla the Doll after traffic stop arrest in Florida

A local social media influencer was rearrested in Florida Friday after deputies said she had violated the conditions for her pre-trial release.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Isabella Katerina Perrelli, also known as $krilla the Doll, was arrested on May 24, 2023.

Isabella Katerina Perrelli

The arrest came after deputies stopped a white four-door sedan that was reportedly speeding on Interstate 75, the affidavit said.

The deputy approached the vehicle and asked for the driver's license, registration and proof of insurance and after several attempts the driver complied.

While performing the traffic stop, the deputy reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver insisted he had a medical marijuana card, but did not have it on him at the time of the traffic stop, the affidavit said.

The passenger in the car, later identified as Perrelli, began to yell at the deputy and said the driver did not need to have his medical marijuana on him, the affidavit said.

While conducting a records check, the deputy said he saw him throw a bookbag in the rear trunk from the front seat. Both the Perrelli and the driver were then asked to step out of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Both continuously refused to exit the car, until another deputy tried to break the driver's side window, the affidavit said.

The driver was placed under arrest after failing to obey a lawful order.

According to the affidavit, Perrelli also got out of the car and was talking on the phone when deputies tried to place her in handcuffs.

Perrelli turned toward the deputy, balled her right fist, and struck him in the face. She then aggressively pushed him and was quickly arrested, the affidavit said.

She was charged with refusing to obey with a lawful order and battery on a police officer.

When deputies searched the car, they found two clear Ziplock bags with a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana and in the bookbag they found three vacuum sealed bags with suspected marijuana, the affidavit said.

The driver was also charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Both Perrelli and the driver were later transported to Broward County Main Jail.

Perrelli was arrested again in December for possession of a weapon.