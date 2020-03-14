Miami Beach

Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested for DUI on Miami Beach

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested for driving under the influence after police found him passed out in his car and obstructing traffic Friday on Miami Beach.

Police responded that night to 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard, where they found a man unconscious, but breathing, in the driver's seat of a Rolls Royce, according to an arrest report. The officer tried several times to get Broner's attention and had to shake his vehicle to wake him up.

When police told him to step out of the car, Broner stumbled out, according to the arrest report. He had bloodshot, watery eyes and was slurring his words.

Broner was unable to perform field sobriety tests, police said.

He was booked on DUI charges and later bonded out. Attorney information was not available.

Broner, 30, has held multiple world championships in four weight classes.

