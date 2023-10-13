Hialeah

Boy, 13, murdered mother in Hialeah apartment in front of newborn: Police

Hialeah Police officials said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 211 West 79th Place

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy murdered his mother in their Hialeah apartment in front of a newborn baby, officials said.

Hialeah Police officials said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 211 West 79th Place.

Officers responded to the address after receiving a call from the teen telling them he'd just murdered his mother, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in her bedroom next to a crib with a 7-day-old baby that was unharmed.

Police haven't said how the mother was killed.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody at the apartment, police said.

Police haven't released the identities of the teen or his mother or said what charges the teen may face.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

