Boy, 7, Who Suffered Severe Burns, Becomes Junior Miami-Dade Police Officer

MDPD paid a visit to a seven-year-old recovering at Kendall Regional Hospital

By Claudia DoCampo

A 7-year-old boy who suffered severe burns on over 70% of his body became a junior Miami-Dade Police officer for a day on Monday.

Beau Kuhn watched from his room at Kendall Regional Hospital as officers waved and rolled out a banner reading "Beau Strong."

"The little boy wants to be a police officer when he grows up and called the alarm and we, all the troops are out here," Miami-Dade Police Capt. Rita Rodriguez said.

Kuhn and his mother live in Ohio but he was burned in a camping accident when he was visiting his father in Jensen Beach.

"It's been amazing and it's a humbling experience to know that so many people are supportive and supporting my son," mother Jessica Newman said. "My son wants to be a police officer when he grows up."

The officers had gifts for Kuhn, including his favorite toys, a cake and GoKart lessons. He also received a badge as a Junior Police Officer. 

Kuhn has been in the hospital for a month and his nurses said he still has another month left in his recovery.

