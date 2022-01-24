Boy, 7, Who Suffered Severe Burns, Becomes Junior Miami-Dade Police Officer

A 7-year-old boy who suffered severe burns on over 70% of his body became a junior Miami-Dade Police officer for a day on Monday.

Beau Kuhn watched from his room at Kendall Regional Hospital as officers waved and rolled out a banner reading "Beau Strong."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The little boy wants to be a police officer when he grows up and called the alarm and we, all the troops are out here," Miami-Dade Police Capt. Rita Rodriguez said.

Kuhn and his mother live in Ohio but he was burned in a camping accident when he was visiting his father in Jensen Beach.

"It's been amazing and it's a humbling experience to know that so many people are supportive and supporting my son," mother Jessica Newman said. "My son wants to be a police officer when he grows up."

The officers had gifts for Kuhn, including his favorite toys, a cake and GoKart lessons. He also received a badge as a Junior Police Officer.

Kuhn has been in the hospital for a month and his nurses said he still has another month left in his recovery.