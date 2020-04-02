Boy Critically Injured in Miami Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera

A 12-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Miami that was caught on camera.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 42nd Street, Miami Police officials said.

According to police, the boy was playing on the street when a 2000 black Ford F-150 pickup truck struck him and fled the scene.

A camera from a nearby home captured the incident and the reaction from neighbors who ran to help the boy.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and took the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remianed in critical condition.

Detectives are searching for the truck and the driver, and are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.