4 people injured, 1 dead after crane collapses near the Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove

Four people are injured, and one person is dead after a crane collapsed in the Mercy Hospital campus in Coconut Grove.

According to a press conference by City of Miami officials, the tragic accident did not disrupt or hurt any patients in the hospital.

Officials also said they will be doing their best to remove the broken equipment and will need a small section of the hospital to be evacuated while the removal process continues.

The 200-foot crane was carrying heavy renovation equipment when it crashed according to the City of Miami Fire Rescue and the cause of the accident is being investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Officials say the load that the crane was carrying fell upon people underneath, which ended up hurting the four victims.

Police confirmed the person who died was a construction worker.

Two of the injured were taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition while two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

OSHA and City of Miami officials are investigating the incident.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates.