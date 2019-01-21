Breaking Free: Violence, Abuse and Trafficking

Two South Florida advocates who broke free from abusive relationships opened up about their past. Shanda Roberts and Shanika Ampah shared their stories on Voices with Jawan Strader. They talked about how the "Surviving R. Kelly" docu-series brought back painful memories. Roberts runs the non-profit group Pain 2 Purpose, which serves women who are victims of domestic violence. Ampah heads Glo, Inc., a local group that helps victims escape human trafficking.

If you are being abused or know someone who is, here are some resources to get help:

Florida Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-500-1119

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org

Women in Distress -- 954-761-1133 (24Hr hotline) or womenindistress.org

National Human Trafficking Hotline - 888-373-7888 or text 233733

To report human trafficking - call 211

Pain 2 Purpose - pain2purpose76.org

Glo, Inc. - gloinc12.org

Dr. Delvena Thomas - DrDelvena.help

