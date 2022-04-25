first alert weather

Breezy, Dry Monday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Makes Return

A front will approach South Florida and bring a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday

If you're in the mood for a drier start to the work week, South Florida has the forecast for you before wet weather starts to make a return to the area.

Our breezy conditions will last for one more day, keeping a high risk of rip currents in the Monday forecast. It'll be seasonable with highs in the mid-80s with only a 10% chance of a shower early.

Tuesday looks quite similar with a little less wind.

A front will approach South Florida and bring a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

You'll notice a slight drop in humidity Friday and into the weekend and we may lose a couple of degrees. We will also see a return of the breeze.

